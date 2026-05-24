Culture/art

Miss and Mister Tourism Vietnam 2026 revealed

SGGPO

Nguyen Thu Thao from Tuyen Quang and Nguyen Han Viet from Khanh Hoa have been crowned Miss and Mister Tourism Vietnam 2026, respectively.

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Miss and Mister Tourism Vietnam 2026, Nguyen Thu Thao and Nguyen Han Viet

Miss Nguyen Thu Thao is 20 years old and stands 1.80 meters tall. She is a student at the National Economics University – Hanoi and has a deep love for her hometown of Tuyen Quang in particular and for Vietnamese culture in general.

Mister Nguyen Han Viet is 23 years old and 1.82 meters tall. Born to a Vietnamese-Korean family, he answered the question-and-answer segment in three languages: Vietnamese, English, and Korean. He is currently a student at Nha Trang University and also works as a model.

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On the evening of May 23, the final round of the Miss and Mister Tourism Vietnam 2026 pageant took place in Can Tho City, featuring the participation of 30 male and female contestants.

The finale combined fashion, performing arts, and the promotion of Vietnam’s tourism culture. Contestants competed in several segments, including ethnic brocade costumes, swimwear, evening gowns, and the question-and-answer round.

In the women’s category, the titles of first, second, third, and fourth runners-up were awarded respectively to Tran Thi My Phung from An Giang, Dinh Ngoc Sa from Ca Mau, Lam Thoai Linh from Can Tho, and Nguyen Lam Phuong from Lai Chau.

In the men’s category, the titles of first, second, third, and fourth runners-up were awarded respectively to Lam Thoai Anh from Dak Lak, Bui Quoc Huy from Ninh Binh, Nguyen Minh Tuan from Hanoi, and Nguyen Van Duc Tai from Bac Ninh.

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Top 5 in the women’s category
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Top 6 in the men’s category
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Miss Tourism Vietnam 2026 Nguyen Thu Thao
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Mister Tourism Vietnam 2026 Nguyen Han Viet
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Miss and Mister Tourism Vietnam 2026 Nguyen Thu Thao Nguyen Han Viet

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