Vietnamese highest-grossing movies to compete at DANAFF II

The second Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF II) has attracted around 63 Vietnamese and international films, the organization board announced at a press conference held in Hanoi on June 6.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Among these movies, the highest-grossing movies, include “Mai”, a movie by comedian Tran Thanh, “Dao, Pho va Piano” (Peach Blossoms, Pho and Piano) by director Phi Tien Son, “Lat Mat 7: Mot dieu uoc” (Face Off 7: One Wish) by director Ly Hai. Last year, there were 46 Vietnamese and international films competed in the Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2023 (DANAFF 2023), Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan, director of DANAFF II said.

The organization board has made great efforts and paid a significant sum of money for the copyrights of certain foreign films to bring outstanding cinematic works that highlight the humanity featuring high-value content and artistry of the movie industry of Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region, along with selected films of world cinema to the festival and the free screenings serving audiences during the film fest.

Well-known film director and producer from Hong Kong (China), Stanley Kwan will be Chairman of the Jury of the Vietnamese Film category together with People’s Artist Le Khanh, film producer Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, director Leon Quang Le, Secretary-General of the Asian Asian Film Alliance Network (AFAN) Lorna Tee.

Chinese-French director and writer Dai Siji will be the jury chair in the most important category, the Asian Film Awards along with members including Former General Manager of the Cinéfondation in Cannes Georges Goldenstern, Executive Director of the Berlin International Film Festival in 2019-2024 Meriette Rissenbeek, actress Tran Nu Yen Khe and director Ha Le Diem.

A program on screening selected films by celebrated director, People’s Artist Dang Nhat Minh, will be held within the framework of the second Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2024.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh