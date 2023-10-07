Dak Nong Province suffers widespread subsidence again

Numerous cracks and subsidence have spread across a large area of pepper and durian cultivation, resulting in significant economic losses for the affected residents.

On October 6, Mr. Le Dinh Khanh, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee in Nhan Co Commune, Dak R'Lap District, Dak Nong Province, informed that an approximately 10-hectare area in the vicinity had suffered significant landslides. Specialized authorities are in the process of conducting investigations and evaluations to identify the underlying causes and devise a remediation plan.

Earlier, a long crack appeared in the orchard of Vi Thi Hau, a resident in Hamlet 17, Nhan Co Commune. In the last three days, this crack has significantly widened, affecting the entire 2-hectare orchard of her family. The orchard consists of durian trees and pepper plants in the commercial stage, but they are now tilting, resulting in substantial economic losses.

The cracks have widened and stretched into the orchards of two additional households, affecting an area of roughly 9 hectares.

According to observations, in some locations, the landslides and subsidence have reached a depth of nearly 2 meters.

The subsidence has caused damage to two residential buildings. Additionally, Dao Nghia - Quang Khe road leading to residential areas has also suffered damage, with several sections deformed.