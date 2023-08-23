SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National

Dak Nong announces emergency situation of natural disaster on Provincial Way 1

SGGP
Dak Nong Province People’s Committee yesterday announced another emergency case of natural disaster on Provincial Way No.1 passing Quang Tam Commune (Tuy Duc District).
Related News
Dak Nong announces emergency situation of natural disaster on Provincial Way 1 ảnh 1


Lately, this area of Provincial Way No.1 has seen cracks and back-arc subsidence. Until now, these cracks are 20-50cm wide and 1m deep. More cracks are reported in nearby residential areas, causing damages to walls and floors of certain houses. There is a high risk of landslide.

This situation has made travelling on Provincial Way No.1 unsafe, severely impacting the life and safety of 55 households in the area.

Therefore, functional agencies have installed warning signs in the area. Traffic on this route is limited and carefully rerouted. Unauthorized individuals and organizations are forbidden from entering the site. Families now living in the area are gradually relocated to safer places.

Before this, on August 8, the People’s Committee of Dak Nong Province had also announced the emergency situation of natural disaster in the three locations of Dak N’Ting Reservoir (sited in Quang Son Commune of Dak Glong District), the section of Ho Chi Minh Route passing Gia Nghia City, and the landslide in Quang Truc Commune of Tuy Duc District.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Yen Nhi

Tags

Dak Nong emergency situation natural disaster Provincial Way 1 landslide back-arc subsidence

Other news