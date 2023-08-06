Alarming subsidence, cracks on Ho Chi Minh road section in Dak Nong

Due to continuous heavy rain for many days, the cracks and fractures along Ho Chi Minh road continue to suffer substantial and widespread subsidence.

On August 6, the Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue Command Committee of Dak Nong Province reported that cracks and subsidence along the Ho Chi Minh road, specifically the section passing through the Sub-Quarter No.9, Nghia Thanh Ward, Gia Nghia City, had further intensified and expanded.

According to the SGGP reporter's observations at the site, a portion of the road has slid down the adjacent slope, descending to a depth of nearly 3 meters. The road's surface is marked by multiple cracks that extend for tens of meters. Beneath this affected area, there are currently dozens of residential houses.

"Upon identifying the area with soil cracks and fractures, the local authorities have successfully relocated all 16 households, along with their belongings, out of the landslide-prone zone. Presently, several houses in the impacted region have suffered damage due to soil extrusion. We also advise residents to refrain from approaching the site for their safety and await further guidance from the competent authorities for the next steps," said Mr. Nguyen Van Tan, Head of the Sub-Quarter No.5 in Nghia Thanh Ward.

As reported by SGGP, on the morning of August 1, a section of the Ho Chi Minh road passing through Sub-Quarter No.9, Nghia Thanh Ward, exhibited a crack and soil subsidence. The crack's width spans from 20cm to 40cm, extending for over 10m. Concurrently, residences located below the landslide area have encountered soil subsidence and substantial cracks. In prioritizing public safety, the authorities have evacuated residents and their belongings from 16 households residing in the precarious landslide zone. Additionally, authorities have erected barriers and warning signs, prohibiting traffic through the affected, subsided section of the road.

Some images on Ho Chi Minh road passing through Nghia Thanh Ward, Gia Nghia City, Dak Nong Province: