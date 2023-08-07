Reservoir at risk of rupture, Dak Nong must announce state of emergency

Following the examination of the Dak N'Ting irrigation reservoir located in Quang Son Commune, Dak Glong District, Dak Nong Province, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep has strongly advised that Dak Nong Province promptly declare a state of emergency due to potential natural disasters and develop an effective response strategy.

On the morning of August 7, the Deputy Minister, accompanied by a delegation from the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention, carried out an inspection at the Dak N'Ting irrigation project situated in Quang Son Commune, Dak Glong District, Dak Nong Province, which is presently grappling with severe land subsidence, posing a potential threat of dam failure.

Based on the on-site observations, it is evident that the road running across the embankment has shifted by around 10-20cm. Multiple cracks and fractures have emerged along the bridge abutment and embankment. Adjacent to the dam's right side, there lies a hill where local residents have grown pepper and coffee trees, covering roughly 10 hectares; this area is presently suffering subsidence. According to authorities’ assessments, approximately 1 million cubic meters of soil is at risk of sliding.

According to Mr. Hiep, this year's rainfall is not significant but has been concentrated within a specific timeframe. In July 2023, Dak Nong experienced precipitation that was 1.5 times higher than in 2022 and doubled the average of many years. Furthermore, the combination of deforestation, shifts in flow patterns, and modifications to underground water channels have contributed to the present occurrence of landslides.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep further mentioned that the ministry would present a report to the Prime Minister, urging multiple ministries and agencies to cooperate in the revision of existing regulations and standards related to reservoir projects.

During the working session with the People's Committee of Dak Nong Province, Mr. Hiep asked the province to promptly declare a state of emergency concerning natural disasters to develop responsive strategies, manage the situation effectively, and prioritize the safety of the citizens as the topmost concern. Notably, the Dak N'Ting reservoir continues to show signs of shifting, carrying a high risk of dam failure. Consequently, it is imperative for the Provincial People's Committee to contemplate potential dam failure scenarios. In the unfortunate event of dam failure, it is essential to assess the downstream impact comprehensively. This assessment should include the extent of potential damage and necessitate the relocation of all residents and assets from the high-risk zone to mitigate potential losses.

"The provincial People's Committee should reassess the potential dam failure scenario. Presently, the reservoir contains 2 million cubic meters of water. In the event of a rupture, where would this substantial volume of water be directed? What paths would it follow? It is crucial to develop a comprehensive strategy for addressing this situation, which must encompass the complete relocation of all households situated within the impacted zone," Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep advised.