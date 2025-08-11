TikTok hashtag campaign ignites national pride ahead of Vietnam’s National Day

“I Love My Country– 80 Years of a Radiant Vietnam” media campaign was launched nationwide ahead of a grant celebration for Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).

Heading to the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025), the Department of Press under the Ministry of Science and Technology has partnered with TikTok Vietnam to launch the campaign “I Love My Country– 80 Years of a Radiant Vietnam” to call for the content creators communities to produce positive, inspiring content that celebrates the nation’s history, culture and people.

Numerous TikTok creators have enthusiastically participated in the hashtag campaign #TetDocLap and #RangRoVietNam, delivering a wide range of captivating content.



Speaking at a training session on using TikTok for policy communications, Deputy Director of the Press Department Mai Huong Giang called for content creators to utilize the hashtags #RangRoVietNam and #TetDocLap, with #ProudVietnam as an additional option.

Deputy Director of the Department of Press Mai Huong Giang encouraged participants to reenact historical milestones through storytelling combined with traditional music, to share inspiring stories of dedicated individuals and groups, to showcase the beauty of Vietnam’s traditional cultural and artistic heritage, and to encourage the creation of music and dance compositions that express love for the homeland.

According to TikTok Vietnam, as of August 11, around 20,000 videos had been posted under the campaign hashtags, attracting more than 100 million views.

Most of the notable entries have taken an innovative approach to presenting history, merging modern visual and audio effects with a tone of reverence that honors national traditions.

Organizers hope that the campaign will continue to build momentum in the upcoming days, fostering national pride and patriotism while showcasing Vietnam’s image as a peaceful, dynamic, and culturally rich nation to the world.

By Ha Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong