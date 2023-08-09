Dak Nong Province announces natural disaster emergency



The decision to announce the emergency status is for the three sites of Dak N'Ting reservoir (in Quang Son Commune of Dak Glong District), the section of Ho Chi Minh Route passing Gia Nghia City, Bon Bu Krac and Bon Bu Prang 1A (in Quang Truc Commune of Tuy Duc District).



Dak Nong Province People’s Committee asks that local functional agencies in the above areas install warning signs at natural disaster sites. Unauthorized organizations and individuals are forbidden from entering those sites. Inhabitants in those areas are relocated to safer places. Construction works on the sites must be on guard round the clock.



At the landslide site of Dak N'Ting reservoir, related units are requested to apply suitable emergency response measures, review the scenario of dam failure (water flow direction, influences to the downstream area at present). It is necessary to devise feasible solutions for drainage of water blocks to minimize landslides on the right shoulder of Dak N'Ting reservoir, to develop ways for water level reduction of the reservoir to minimize damage if the incident happens, and to consider repair methods for the dam to ensure the safety of the downstream areas.



As to the sinking section of Ho Chi Minh Route passing Nghia Thanh Ward of Gia Nghia City, it is essential to direct traffic flows for safety purposes, to address abnormal tributaries forming on the left of the route, to minimize water flowing to the cracks and landslides on the surface of the route, and to devise practical long-term repair methods so that traffic flows are not congested.

Regarding the landslides at Bon Bu Krac and Bon Bu Prang 1A, there must be suitable measures to minimize water flowing to the cracks and landslides, to pinpoint the reasons for these incidents for appropriate solutions, and to consider ways to resettle residents to safer places.