Naval sea parade forces ready for August Revolution, National Day celebration

Major General Nguyen An Phong on August 11 visited and encouraged naval parade units preparing for the grand celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day on September 2 (A80).

A delegation from the Vietnam People’s Navy, led by Major General Nguyen An Phong—Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Navy—visited and encouraged the Navy’s parade contingents currently training for the grand celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day on September 2 (A80) on the morning of August 11 in Hanoi.

The Navy’s standing, marching, and military vehicle formations

During the visit, Major General Nguyen An Phong and his delegation met with and commended various Navy formations. Over more than three months of training both at their units and at designated venues arranged by the organizers, the Navy forces have consistently demonstrated a strong sense of duty, pride, and honor in undertaking this mission. Despite scorching heat and an intense training regimen, officers and sailors have maintained strict discipline, trained with dedication, and achieved commendable results. As of now, the marching contingents, standing formations, and military vehicle columns all meet high standards in posture, bearing, technique, precision, and absolute safety.

Delegates in the working delegation visit and encourage the Navy’s parade contingents.

Meanwhile, in Cam Ranh (Khanh Hoa Province), the Navy’s sea parade units are in the second phase of their training, focusing on ship-flag salute maneuvers, parade salutes, formation movements, coordinated patterns, ceremonial protocols for naval parades at sea, and ensuring precise distances and spacing—all in readiness for the nation’s major celebration.

Major General Nguyen An Phong delivers a motivational address to the forces.

Major General Nguyen An Phong urged the entire force to uphold their sense of responsibility and to embody the image of the heroic Vietnam People’s Navy before the Party, the State, the armed forces, the people, and international friends. He emphasized that this parade is not only an occasion to promote patriotism and honor the sacrifices of previous generations but also a showcase of Vietnam’s defense capabilities and the remarkable growth of the Vietnam People’s Army, in general, and the Navy, in particular, over the past eight decades.

Command leaders and agency representatives present gifts to the forces.

On this occasion, Major General Nguyen An Phong presented gifts and conveyed his best wishes to the Navy officers and sailors, encouraging them to maintain their momentum, fulfill their duties with excellence, and remain a key force in firmly safeguarding the nation’s maritime sovereignty.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan