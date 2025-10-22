Da Nang residents rush to prepare as typhoon Fengshen threatens major flooding

Facing the threat of severe flooding from the impact of typhoon No. 12 (Fengshen), residents in low-lying areas of Da Nang City are urgently moving belongings to higher ground and preparing for evacuation.

Young volunteering people help residents to elevate their belongings in preparation for the impending storm.

This morning, in the flood-prone Me Suot Street area of Hoa Khanh Ward, residents were hastily relocating and elevating their possessions to minimize potential damage as the typhoon approaches.

Fearing a repeat of the devastating 2022 floods, many households are taking proactive measures to protect both their property and lives, ready to respond to any major flooding that may occur in the coming days.

Nguyen Van Vu, a local resident on Me Suot Street, remembered that last year, the water rose extremely fast within just 15 minutes, his house was entirely flooded. Hearing the forecast for heavy, prolonged rain, he has prepared essential supplies and made sure there’s an escape route in case rising water blocks the doors.

Residents elevate their belongings in preparation for the impending storm.

Earlier the same morning, Colonel Phan Dai Nghia, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Military Region 5 and Hoa Khanh Ward Vice Chairman Dang Ngoc Tuan conducted an on-site inspection in the Me Suot residential area. They instructed local forces to closely monitor weather developments, coordinate response measures, and assist residents with evacuation when necessary.

According to Vice Chairman Dang Ngoc Tuan, the markets along Au Co and Me Suot streets are among the most flood-prone spots during heavy rains. He emphasized that local administration’s top priority is ensuring the safety of all residents. The ward has deployed civil defense and militia forces to work alongside military units in helping residents move their belongings to higher ground and stand ready to issue evacuation notices when required.

In addition, the ward has established secure shelters and assembled emergency provisions such as instant noodles, rice, drinking water, and other necessities to assist evacuees should the storm conditions deteriorate in the upcoming days, according to the Vice Chairman.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong