Da Nang launches campaign to stimulate summer tourism

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the central coastal city of Da Nang held a press conference to announce the “Enjoy Da Nang Festival 2025” on May 27.

The “Enjoy Da Nang Festival 2025” is scheduled to take place from June 19 to 23.

The festival is scheduled to take place from June 19 to 23, featuring more than a dozen vibrant activities across the city’s beaches and downtown areas.

The highlight of the event will be the opening ceremony and a grand music concert on the evening of June 20 at Bien Dong (East Sea) Park. The concert is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees and will feature performances by prominent young artists.

In addition, the festival will showcase a variety of unique thematic spaces, including “Flavors of Da Nang Summer,” a culinary zone featuring over 60 food stalls; “The Fishermen’s Tale,” an art space located in Man Thai ancient fishing village; and a dazzling kite performance that will illuminate Da Nang’s sky with nearly 100 kites equipped with eye-catching LED lights shaped like sea creatures.

Besides entertainment activities, the festival also highlights the city’s rich local culture, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the life of fishermen and participate in shell craft-making workshops.

The city’s summer will be further energized by a series of large-scale events, including the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025, the 3rd Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III), the Da Nang triathlon competition IRONMAN 70.3 2025, and the Vietnam–Japan and Vietnam–Korea festivals.

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 is scheduled to take place from May 31 to July 12.

Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the press conference, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, emphasized that the “Enjoy Da Nang Festival 2025” is a key highlight in the city’s 2025 summer tourism campaign, contributing to promoting Da Nang as a dynamic, creative, and friendly destination. She affirmed the city’s authorities will create favorable conditions for all events to be held safely and professionally.

In the first four months of 2025, accommodation facilities in Da Nang City received more than 3.5 million visitors, marking an 18.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Revenue from the accommodation, travel, and F&B services exceeded VND11.4 trillion (approximately US$440 million), up 22.5 percent year-on-year.

According to Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Tan Van Vuong, the city expects to see a 12–15 percent increase in tourist arrivals this summer compared to the same period in 2024. The city is expected to welcome between 4 and 4.5 million visitors during the summer season.

By Xuan Quynh—Translated by Kim Khanh