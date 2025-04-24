Da Nang asks sectors to prepare for firework festival

The departments, agencies, and localities in Da Nang City have been asked to coordinate closely to ensure the receiving of visitors during the public holidays, especially the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025.

At the press conference (Photo : SGGP)

At a conference on implementing plans for the 2025 peak tourism season and the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 held on April 23, Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City, Le Trung Chinh, affirmed that the fireworks show is an iconic, important event, requiring the strong participation of the entire political system.

The Da Nang City Public Security Department has been assigned to ensure public order and security, and the Department of Industry and Trade will be responsible for controlling prices of goods and food safety.

The Department of Construction will inspect urban renovation and embellishment projects, and the Department of Agriculture and Environment will run a citywide cleanup.

The City Border Guard will carry out rescue work, and the City Military Command will be in charge of the preparation for the fireworks display.

According to the Department of Tourism of Da Nang City, the occupancy rate of four- and five-star hotels in the city has reached 75-80 percent. The city is expected to receive 692 flights during the five-day break of the Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1) holidays, up 16 percent compared to the same period last year.

Da Nang will organize more than 15 events, such as the opening ceremony of the 2025 sea tourism season, the 2025 Coastal Flower Street, and 3D mapping shows at the Da Nang Museum.

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 is scheduled to take place from May 31 to July 12. The stage has a capacity of up to 12,870 seats, presenting an increase of nearly 2,700 seats compared to 2024.

By Xuan Quynh—Translated by Kim Khanh