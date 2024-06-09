Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2024 officially kicked off

Team Arteventia from France which won the championship at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2024 offered an eye-catching fireworks display to open the DIFF 2024 on Saturday night.

The spectacular fireworks performance by the French team (Photo: SGGP)

The French team enthralled audiences with its emotional fireworks performance that closely expressed the competition’s theme highlighting a creative blend of music with famous works, such as “Lady Dragon”, “The Light”, and “Requiem for A Dying Sea”.

The opening night also highlighted a dazzling fireworks performance performed by the host team Da Nang of Vietnam. The performance called “The Dance of the Sky” depicted birds spreading their wings to fly high to feature the development of the central coastal city of Da Nang.

Chairman of the central coastal city of Da Nang, Mr. Le Trung Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang, Le Trung Chinh said that the International Fireworks Festival in Da Nang 2024 aims to make a connection among nations, harmony between humanity and nature, towards a world of peace, civilization, and prosperity.

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2024, themed “Made in Unity - Global Connection - Radiant Five Continents" takes place on the banks of the Han River with the participation of eight teams from France, Italy, the US, Germany, Poland, China, Finland, and Vietnam

The DIFF 2024 opened with a firework competition themed “Made of Unique Culture” between Vietnamese and Finnish teams on June 8.

The second night titled “Made of Natural Wisdom” by teams of the US and Italy will take place on June 15.

The third show under the theme “Made of Love Inspiration” will see the participation of teams from Germany and Poland on June 22.

Teams of China and Finland will join the fourth competition themed “Made of Fairy Tales” that will take place on June 29.

The final round titled “Made of Young Generation” will be held on July 13.

Launched in 2008, the Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF) became one of the largest festivals of its kind in the country. The competition was promoted as an international festival to attract tourists from all over the world.

Some videos and images of the spectacular fireworks performance of the teams from France and Vietnam in the opening ceremony:

Fireworks performance by the Vietnamese team

Fireworks performance by the French team

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh