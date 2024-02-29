Da Lat recognized as Asia Festival City

Da Lat flower city of the central highland province of Lam Dong has been recognized as the Festival City of Asia by the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) ASIA.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Lat City Dang Quang Tu (R) receives a certificate of recognizing Da Lat City as the Festival City of Asia from the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) ASIA. (Photo: SGGP)

The city was recognized for the prize at a conference which was held by the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) ASIA in Thailand on February 28, according to the People's Committee of Da Lat City.

In addition, Da Lat was also honored with the “Best Asia Flower and Garden Festival” title and ranked among the Top 5 Impressive Festival Cities of Asia.

Da Lat Flower Festival is recognized as A Flower Festival City of Vietnam on June 10, 2009. (Photo: SGGP)

First held in 2005, the Da Lat Flower Festival was recognized as A Flower Festival City of Vietnam on June 10, 2009, by the Prime Minister. The event has become a national cultural and tourism festival and has developed internationally, as well as a unique festival brand of Da Lat.

Held every two years, the Da Lat Flower Festival aims to highlight the beauty of the city’s flowers and honor growers, boost the local flower industry, and act as a center for local and international flower lovers and growers to interact and exchange experiences as well as promote the provincial tourism industry.

After many years of organizing the festival, Da Lat City and Lam Dong province have achieved many successes in developing the flower and tourism industries which are the locality’s strengths. Dalat Flower Festival has left a good impression in the hearts of people and tourists, creating a strong driving force for Da Lat's flower-growing sector and tourism to develop significantly.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh