The Lam Dong Provincial Party Committee announced plans for the organization of the 2026 Da Lat Flower Festival on the morning of November 23.

Floral displays along the shores of Xuan Huong Lake welcome the 2026 Da Lat Flower Festival (Photo: SGGP)

Under the plan, the Standing Board of the Lam Dong Provincial Party Committee agreed to hold the opening ceremony of the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival on December 20, 2026.

The Standing Board also tasked the Party Committee of the provincial People's Committee and leaders of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee with reviewing, supplementing, and finalizing the detailed organizational plan for the festival.

The plan will include proposals on the organizational format, festival-related programs and activities, as well as the selection of distinctive and creative cultural, artistic, tourism and trade promotion events. These activities are expected to create highlights, promote the image and brand of Da Lat and Lam Dong, and help boost the province's tourism and service sectors.

According to the plan, the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026 will feature 11 main programs and activities, along with 25 accompanying events.

Under the theme “Da Lat – A Symphony of Flowers and Music,” the festival is expected to offer residents and visitors a vibrant, multi-dimensional experience.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh