The first Travel Awards 2026 was launched on November 17, aiming to recognize destinations, businesses, products, initiatives, and individuals making outstanding contributions to the development of Vietnam’s tourism industry.

A key highlight of the Travel Awards 2026 is its evaluation methodology, which combines assessments from an expert panel with public surveys. (Photo: SGGP)

Themed “The First Signature,” the program seeks to establish a forum connecting regulatory agencies, businesses, experts, and travelers to foster innovation and enhance the quality of tourism products and services.

Speaking at the launch event, Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, noted that the initiative comes at a meaningful time as the country's tourism sector enters a new phase of development. He added that identifying, honoring, and promoting creative, high-quality, and distinctive models and services will generate fresh momentum for innovation and boost the industry’s competitiveness.

The Travel Awards 2026 feature 15 categories divided into two groups. The Core Awards group comprises six categories honoring provincial and municipal destinations, tour operators, hotels, resorts, leisure airlines, and tourism experiences of the year.

Meanwhile, the Pioneer Awards group features nine categories, including tourism personality, sustainable tourism initiative, green destination, innovative tourism product, excellence in digital transformation, model community-based tourism village, culinary tourism experience, tourism media figure, and promotional campaign of the year.

Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, speaks at the launch event. (Photo: SGGP)

A key highlight of the Travel Awards 2026 is its evaluation methodology, which combines assessments from an expert panel with public surveys. The program expands its data pool by gathering feedback directly from consumers who have used the products, services, and experiences at various destinations.

This dual approach pairs professional insights with real-world traveler feedback to provide a multi-dimensional reflection of service quality, demand fulfillment, and the value delivered by nominees.

Alongside the competition, the Travel Awards 2026 will host a series of side events to promote destinations and foster industry networking.

Nominations are open until the end of November 2026, with the judging and survey phase scheduled from December 7 to 31, 2026. The awards ceremony is expected to take place on January 15, 2027, in Da Nang.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh