Da Nang named among Lonely Planet's “Best in Travel 2027” list

The central city of Da Nang has been selected by Lonely Planet for its "Best in Travel 2027" list which was compiled from experience.

International visitors enjoy taking photos at the Golden Bridge in Sun World Ba Na Hills. (Photo published by VNA)

The renowned travel guide highlights Da Nang as a destination where mountains, beaches, culture and cuisine blend harmoniously.

Located in central Vietnam, Da Nang is “blessed with mountains, a long city beach and a cool vibe”. The Son Tra Peninsula offers peaceful natural surroundings and panoramic sea views, while the city’s beaches provide opportunities for swimming, relaxation and outdoor activities.

Another major attraction is its convenient access to central Vietnam’s renowned heritage sites. From Da Nang, visitors can take day trips to the Hue Imperial Citadel, My Son Sanctuary and Hoi An. All three are recognized by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.

Lonely Planet also suggests a three-day itinerary for exploring the city. Visitors can start their morning with a bowl of Quang noodles before heading to the Museum of Cham Sculpture to learn about a civilization that once flourished in the region.

Ba Na Hills is another recommended stop, featuring cable cars running through forested mountains, the iconic Golden Bridge and European-inspired architecture. Meanwhile, the Son Tra Peninsula, Linh Ung Pagoda and Ban Co Peak offer spectacular views of the city. For a glimpse of local life, an early-morning visit to Man Thai fish market is also worth considering.

Cuisine is another highlight of the journey. Besides Quang noodles, visitors can sample Vietnamese pancakes, steamed rice cakes, tapioca dumplings, fresh seafood, and street food at Con Market. In the evening, Bach Dang pedestrian street, Son Tra night market and the Dragon Bridge’s weekend fire and water shows offer popular entertainment options. On the final day, My Khe Beach and Ngu Hanh Son provide opportunities to combine relaxation, sightseeing and visits to spiritual sites.

The recognition adds to a growing list of international accolades for Da Nang. In July, Lonely Planet ranked the city second among Asia’s best summer destinations. Travel + Leisure also included the 2026 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) in its list of the world’s nine most exciting festivals. Events along the Han River have further enhanced the city’s appeal to domestic and international visitors.

Da Nang city’s growing popularity is also reflected in visitor numbers. In the first nine months of 2026, local accommodation establishments served approximately 15.86 million visitors, up 26.4 percent year-on-year, including around 7.73 million international arrivals.

Other destinations featured in Best in Travel 2027 include the Red Centre in Australia, Veneto in Italy, León in Spain, Okinawa in Japan, Rabat in Morocco, Dessau in Germany and Gujarat in India.

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