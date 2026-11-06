Ho Chi Minh City adjusts 13 bus routes to accommodate transport construction

Ho Chi Minh City will reroute 13 bus services to accommodate construction work on Metro Line No. 2 and at the national university urban area.

Thirteen bus routes are rerouted to accommodate transport infrastructure construction.

Eleven bus routes are rerouted around the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City urban area.

Ho Chi Minh City will temporarily reroute 13 bus services to accommodate construction work at the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City urban area and two metro station sites along Metro Line No. 2, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport announced on November 6.

The adjustments are intended to maintain bus operations while construction crews carry out infrastructure works at the university urban area and around ST08 (Nguyen Hong Dao) and ST07 (Bay Hien) stations.

From November 6 through December 31, 2026, 11 bus routes – Nos. 8, 10, 19, 33, 50, 52, 53, 99, 166, 170, and 60-5 – will operate along revised itineraries to facilitate construction of the central axis road, also known as University Boulevard, within the university urban area.

Starting at 10 a.m. on November 6, construction crews will install metal fencing and close the entire central axis road, along with part of interzone 3 road (Nguyen Binh Khiem). The affected section stretches from the intersection with interzone 2 road (Nguyen Hien) to the existing junction with Road 621 (University Boulevard).

The closures will affect several bus services entering and leaving the university area. Routes 8, 10, 19, 33, 50, 52, 53, and 99 will be diverted onto alternative roads, including Nguyen Hien, Tan Lap, Road 621, Nguyen Binh Khiem, Thanh Giong, Ta Quang Buu, and Sang Tao Square.

Route 166, which connects the university area with Suoi Tien, will be rerouted via Do Muoi, Vo Truong Toan, Alexandre de Rhodes, Isaac Newton, Ta Quang Buu, Thanh Giong, Nguyen Binh Khiem, and Nguyen Hien streets.

Routes 170, linking Bus Station A and Bus Station B within the university area, and 60-5, connecting the VNU bus terminal with Bien Hoa Bus Station, will also use nearby roads to maintain service.

Thirteen bus routes are rerouted to accommodate transport infrastructure construction.

Separately, beginning November 7, 2026, bus routes 23 and 64 will be temporarily rerouted because of construction barriers around ST08 station, part of Metro Line No.2, which will connect Ben Thanh Market with Tham Luong.

Under the traffic restrictions, trucks and passenger vehicles, except buses, will be prohibited from traveling along Truong Chinh Street in the direction from Truong Cong Dinh Street to Dong Den Street.

Route 23, which runs between Cho Lon Bus Station and Cau Lon, will be diverted via Bau Cat and Truong Cong Dinh streets.

Meanwhile, Route 64, connecting Mien Dong Bus Station with Dam Sen, will be rerouted via Dong Den Street on its journey from Dam Sen to Mien Dong. It will also take Ly Thuong Kiet Street and the Lac Long Quan-Ly Thuong Kiet roundabout to avoid the ST07 construction site near Bay Hien.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan