Low costs remain key driver for Vietnamese travelers, survey finds

Affordable travel costs remain the main factor influencing Vietnamese travelers’ decisions, while the use of artificial intelligence in trip planning continues to rise rapidly, according to a new Agoda survey.

According to Agoda's Asia Travel Trends Report 2027, released on November 4, low costs continue to be a key factor influencing travel decisions among Vietnamese travelers. The survey was conducted from September to October, with nearly 3,400 respondents across 11 Asian markets.

Low prices encourage Vietnamese people to travel more. Photo: SGGP

Agoda's survey across 11 Asian markets found that 35 percent of Vietnamese respondents said lower travel costs would encourage them to travel more frequently. Excluding cost considerations, personal interests and preferences were the most influential factors in destination selection, followed by social media.

The survey also found that AI is increasingly being used by Vietnamese travelers to prepare for their trips. In 2026, 63 percent of respondents said they used AI for travel planning, more than double the level recorded a year earlier. This was the highest rate among the 11 surveyed markets and exceeded the Asian average.

Music events also helps boost tourism. Photo: SGGP

AI is primarily used to search for destinations, build itineraries, and compare hotel and airfare prices. However, travelers still prefer to make their own booking decisions. In Vietnam, the level of trust in AI assistants for booking accommodations reached 19 percent, above the Asian average.

The Buckwheat Flower Festival on the Dong Van Karst Plateau attracts a large number of visitors to Tuyen Quang. Photo: SGGP

Popular culture is also helping inspire travel. Nearly 25 percent of surveyed Vietnamese travelers said they wanted to visit locations featured in movies, television programs, or other popular culture products. Music events, festivals, and sporting events have also become drivers of travel demand.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism is gradually developing a digital tourism ecosystem, connecting data and services among management agencies, local authorities, businesses, and travelers.

Platforms such as digital maps, electronic tickets, the Vietnam Travel application, and the promotional website vietnam.travel are being developed to support information searches and personalize travel experiences. The application of big data and AI is also being promoted to support market analysis, identify consumer demand, and enhance the effectiveness of tourism promotion.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Anh Quan