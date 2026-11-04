Steep discounts offered on 2027 Lunar New Year tours

The travel market for late 2026 and the Lunar New Year, or Tet Holiday, 2027, is heating up with a series of promotional programs and appealing new products.

Travel market is heating up ahead of the year-end 2026 holiday season and Tet 2027, with a wave of promotional offers and attractive new travel products.

On November 3, Saigontourist Group announced ongoing promotional offers available through December 31, spanning accommodation, dining, conference facilities, and year-end parties, with discounts ranging from 10 percent to 60 percent.

Several Saigontourist Group member hotels in Ho Chi Minh City are combining discounts on room stays, airport transfers, dining, and wellness services. Flash Sale events are scheduled for November 11, Black Friday on November 27, and December 12, applicable to accommodation, dining, and events subject to specific conditions.

In the tour segment, Vietravel launched its Spring 2027 promotion running from November 3, 2026 to February 28, 2027, covering itineraries departing between December 1, 2026 and April 30, 2027. Early bird bookings offer discounts of up to VND3.5 million (US$136) per booking and visa fee subsidies of up to VND2 million, alongside member benefits and complimentary suitcases, bringing total potential savings to VND6 million.

Customers browse and book tours at Vietravel Joint Stock Company.

Huynh Phan Phuong Hoang, Deputy General Director of Vietravel, observed that Tet holiday travel demand is picking up, with increasingly diverse choices ranging from domestic family vacations to extended international journeys. She noted that stimulating demand relies not solely on price incentives but more critically on creating appeal through expanding destination connectivity, refreshing offerings, and enhancing customer experience.

Meanwhile, Viet Media Travel JSC launched a new version of its website, dulichviet.com.vn, as a multi-service Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform, integrating tour packages, flights, trains, and bus tickets; hotel bookings; attraction tickets; and visa services. To mark the launch, the company is offering VND0 airfares and a 49 percent discount on base fares through December 31, 2026, under specific terms, helping travelers take control of their budgets and conveniently plan their holidays.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh