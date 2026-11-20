Luxury cruise ship Celebrity Millennium brought around 2,300 international tourists to Dong Nai City, marking the 14th international cruise call at Phuoc An Port in 2026, with visitors welcomed through local cultural activities.

Chairman of the Dong Nai City People's Committee Nguyen Van Ut presents traditional Bien Hoa ceramic vases and flowers to members of the Celebrity Millennium crew. (Photo: VNA)

On November 19, Chairman of the Dong Nai City People's Committee Nguyen Van Ut presided over a welcoming ceremony for the luxury international cruise ship Celebrity Millennium, which docked at Phuoc An Port in Phuoc An Commune, Dong Nai City, bringing about 2,300 international tourists to the area.

The passengers came from various countries, primarily the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The ship departed from Hong Kong (China) and sailed through Vietnam from November 14 to 19, calling at Ha Long, Chan May, and Phuoc An in succession. This marked the 14th time Phuoc An Port had received an international cruise ship in 2026.

At the welcoming ceremony, Dong Nai City leaders presented flowers and souvenirs to the crew and passengers. Local cultural activities were also organized to introduce the region's cultural heritage, including performances featuring lithophones and opportunities for visitors to experience traditional musical instruments.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh