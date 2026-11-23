Rough seas and high waves have forced most high-speed ferries operating on the Phan Thiet – Phu Quy route in Lam Dong Province to temporarily suspend services to ensure maritime safety.

Many high-speed ferry services to Phu Quy Island temporarily suspended (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of November 23, Vice Chairman of Phu Quy Special Zone People's Committee in Lam Dong Province, Do Minh Chuc, said that rough seas, large waves, and other factors had prompted most passenger high-speed ferry operators serving the island to announce service suspensions.

Depending on seasonal demand and weather conditions, the Phan Thiet – Phu Quy route is primarily served by main vessels, including Trung Trac, Superdong Phu Quy I, Superdong Phu Quy II, Phu Quy Express, and Chan Kha.

Among them, the Chan Kha high-speed ferry announced a suspension of services from November 25 to 27 due to deteriorating weather conditions. Meanwhile, Phu Quy Express has halted operations to complete technical registration procedures, and Trung Trac has no scheduled sailings for November 2026.

According to the Phu Quy Special Zone People's Committee, starting November 25, Superdong will remain the sole operator running passenger transport services between the mainland and Phu Quy Island.

Tourists traveling to Phu Quy Island by high-speed ferry (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of the Phu Quy Special Zone People's Committee noted that in high-wave conditions, catamaran ferries face significant operational difficulties and cannot guarantee safety standards. In contrast, Superdong operates monohull vessels designed to withstand rough waves under technical regulations, allowing them to maintain service on the route.

Service suspensions on the Phan Thiet–Phu Quy high-speed ferry route due to rough seas and heavy swells frequently occur during the final months of the year, when strong winds and high waves typically disrupt maritime transport and travel between the island and the mainland.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh