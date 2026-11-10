Int'l tourists enjoy hands-on experiences at traditional Tich Dien Festival

On November 9, the People's Committee of Dien Ban Bac Ward, Da Nang City, held the 2026 Tich Dien (ploughing) Festival at Diem Son communal house, alongside a farming experience tour designed for international visitors.

The Tich Dien (ploughing) Festival is a longstanding cultural tradition of Diem Son Village. Held annually on the 10th day of the 10th lunar month, the festival has been preserved and passed down through generations.

Traditional rituals, including ceremonies honoring Than Nong (the God of Agriculture) and the village tutelary deity, as well as the Tich Dien ploughing ceremony, were reenacted in accordance with age-old customs. Through these rituals, residents express their hopes for favorable weather, healthy rice crops, abundant harvests, and increasingly stable and prosperous livelihoods in the coming year.

The Tich Dien Festival is a cherished cultural tradition of Diem Son Village.

Local officials perform traditional rituals.

As part of the festival, the local authorities partnered with travel companies to organize a hands-on farming tour. Nearly 30 visitors, most of them from Norway, explored traditional worship spaces and learned about the area's agricultural heritage. They also took part in ploughing fields and transplanting rice seedlings while learning about the festival's rituals and prayers for favorable weather and bountiful harvests.

Emilie, a Norwegian visitor, said that she was very surprised that local people began the festival so early, following the agricultural calendar. The visitors were delighted to take part in these activities, and the local people were also very friendly.

Visitors listen to an elderly village resident introduce the Tich Dien Festival.

Nguyen Thi Minh Chau, Chairwoman of the Dien Ban Bac Ward People's Committee, said that linking the Tich Dien Festival with experiential tourism represents a new approach to promoting the locality's traditional culture and agricultural heritage to visitors, including international tourists.

She added that the initiative also opens up opportunities to connect the values of traditional farming with science, technology and modern production methods.

Visitors receive guidance on rice planting.

Visitors receive guidance on rice planting.

Visitors experience ploughing the fields.

Visitors receive guidance on rice planting.

Visitors try their hand at catching fish using traditional bamboo fishing baskets.

Visitors sample local dishes made from rice.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh