Vietnam welcomes 19.5 million international visitors in first 10 months of 2026

The country received a total of 19.5 million international visitors in the first 10 months of 2026, representing a 13.8 percent increase from the same period last year.

Foreign tourists visit Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam welcomed an estimated 1.85 million international visitors in October, up 4.9 percent from the previous month and 7 percent year on year, according to a report on the country's socio-economic performance in October and the first 10 months of 2026 released by the National Statistics Office on November 3.

The country received a total of 19.5 million international visitors in the first 10 months of 2026, representing a 13.8 percent increase from the same period last year.

The growth was driven by several factors, including guaranteed security, safety and social order, more favorable visa policies, and intensified tourism promotion and marketing efforts. Meanwhile, an increasingly diverse range of tourism products, together with Vietnam's natural landscapes, cultural heritage, cuisine, and affordable travel costs, continued to enhance the country's appeal to international visitors.

According to the report, two concerts by K-pop group BigBang in Hanoi in October also helped attract international visitors to Vietnam, highlighting the growing appeal of music events as a driver of tourism.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh