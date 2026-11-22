During the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday, bus fares at the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station may increase by up to 40–60 percent, depending on routes and travel dates.

New Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station (Photo: SGGP)

On long-distance routes to northern Vietnam, fares for premium sleeper buses could exceed VND4.2 million (US$163) per trip, placing a significant additional burden on travel costs during the peak holiday period.

According to the passenger transport plan for the 2027 New Year's Day and Lunar New Year holidays issued by Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation (SAMCO), the operator of the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station, transport companies are encouraged to refrain from raising fares.

However, if fare increases are declared to offset the costs of running empty buses on return journeys while deploying additional vehicles to handle increased passenger demand, the proposed adjustments will vary by route group and specific travel dates.

Passengers at New Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station (Photo: SGGP)

For routes from Quang Ngai to the Northern region, fares may increase by no more than 40 percent from January 22 to 25, 2027, and by up to 60 percent from January 26 through February 9.

Routes to Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces may see increases of no more than 40 percent from January 23 to 25, followed by increases of up to 60 percent from January 26 through February 9, 2027.

For routes to Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces, fares may rise by no more than 40 percent from January 26 to 29, and by up to 60 percent from January 30 through February 10. Meanwhile, routes to Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, the Mekong Delta and destinations within Ho Chi Minh City may see increases of no more than 40 percent from February 1 through February 12, 2027.

According to the proposed fare schedule covering 302 interprovincial routes, one-way fares for first-class sleeper seats on long-distance routes to the Northern region, spanning approximately 1,620–1,950 kilometers, generally range from VND3.55 million to VND4.27 million. Quang Ninh has the highest proposed fare, at approximately VND4.27 million, followed by Lao Cai at around VND4.25 million.

On the Ho Chi Minh City–Hanoi route, which covers approximately 1,750 kilometers, one-way fares for first-class sleeper seats are around VND3.83 million, compared with VND3.33 million for second-class and VND3.02 million for third-class sleeper seats. Third-class standard seating costs approximately VND1.19 million per trip.

Passengers at New Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station (Photo: SGGP)

The New Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station has asked transport operators to submit their transportation plans, additional vehicle arrangements, and ticket sales plans before December 10, 2026. Operators must publicly disclose fares, sell tickets at their declared prices, and refrain from accepting reservations beyond their transportation capacity. If deposits are collected before Lunar New Year fares receive approval, the amount charged must not exceed the currently applicable fare.

For the 2027 New Year's Day holiday, which will last three days, passenger traffic through the station is forecast to increase only slightly. Nevertheless, relevant units are preparing contingency plans to deploy additional vehicles should demand surge unexpectedly.

During the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday, the New Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station expects to serve approximately 247,800 passengers over the 20-day peak travel period, up 10 percent from the previous year.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City authorities plan to step up inspections of transport operations toward the end of the year, targeting unauthorized buses, illegal bus stops, disguised contract vehicles operating as regular passenger services, and violations involving passenger pick-up and drop-off locations. Inspections will also focus on fare compliance, vehicle quality, and transport safety.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh