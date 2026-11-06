Ho Chi Minh City adjusts downtown traffic from November 5 to 8

Ho Chi Minh City will impose temporary traffic restrictions in its downtown area from November 5 to 8 to accommodate a public walk marking Vietnam Law Day 2026, HCMC Traffic Police announced on November 6.

Traffic police direct and regulate traffic in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Police)

All vehicles will be prohibited from entering Le Duan Street, along the section between Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Pasteur streets, from midnight on November 5 through 11 p.m. on November 8. The restrictions will facilitate construction preparations, rehearsal, and the dismantling of event infrastructure.

On November 8, additional restrictions will take effect from 5 a.m. until the event concludes. Traffic will be suspended on Le Duan Street between Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Pham Ngoc Thach streets, as well as on Pasteur Street between Han Thuyen and Alexandre de Rhodes streets.

The walk will start and finish on Le Duan Street, between Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Pham Ngoc Thach streets. Participants will follow a route through Le Duan, Cong Xa Paris, Dong Khoi, Le Loi, Nguyen Hue, Le Thanh Ton, and Pasteur streets before returning to Le Duan.

Traffic police have advised residents to plan alternative journeys to avoid congestion.

During the preparation, rehearsal, and dismantling periods, drivers can use alternative routes, including Le Duan-Pham Ngoc Thach-Vo Thi Sau; Le Duan-Cong Xa Paris-Nguyen Du; Nam Ky Khoi Nghia-Nguyen Thi Minh Khai-Pham Ngoc Thach-Le Duan-Ton Duc Thang; and Pasteur-Ly Tu Trong-Hai Ba Trung-Nguyen Thi Minh Khai.

On November 8, residents are advised to avoid the streets along the walking route and use alternative corridors. Suggested detours include Le Duan-Pham Ngoc Thach-Alexandre de Rhodes-Nam Ky Khoi Nghia-Nguyen Du-Cach Mang Thang Tam-Nguyen Thi Minh Khai; Le Thanh Ton-Hai Ba Trung-Ton Duc Thang-Ham Nghi; Le Loi-Nam Ky Khoi Nghia-Ham Nghi-Ho Tung Mau-Khanh Hoi underpass-Ton Duc Thang; and Le Loi-Le Lai-Truong Dinh-Nguyen Thi Minh Khai.

By Nguyen Tan – Translated by Thuy Doan