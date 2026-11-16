Tourism sector accelerates toward year-end targets

With just over a month remaining in 2026, Vietnam’s tourism industry is racing to meet its full-year targets of 25 million international arrivals and more than VND1.1 quadrillion (US$43 billion) in revenue.

Facing the pressure of attracting roughly 5.5 million additional visitors during this final sprint, destinations from North to South have simultaneously launched a wave of shopping stimulus campaigns and round-the-clock entertainment extravaganzas.

Expanding flight routes to tap high-potential markets

Crowds of residents and visitors experience digital content creation space on Nguyen Hue Walking Street, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

In the first 10 months of 2026, Vietnam welcomed approximately 19.5 million international arrivals, reaching 78 percent of its full-year target. To meet the annual goal, the sector must attract an average of 2.75 million to 3.75 million visitors per month during the final stretch of the year—significantly higher than the 1.95 million monthly average recorded over the past 10 months.

Confronted with this challenging growth target, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has urged local authorities to review their benchmarks, update growth scenarios, and focus resources on high-volume nearby markets, including Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, India, and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

To offer competitively priced packages, night tourism combined with shopping has been identified as a key driver to extend stays and boost visitor spending. Data from the 10-month period shows China remained Vietnam’s largest source market with nearly 4.4 million arrivals, accounting for 22.6 percent of the total. Recognizing strong two-way growth potential, many businesses have proactively established direct flight routes and supply chains.

A notable example is the launch of the Sunway–China alliance, which aims to cut intermediary costs. The consortium has rolled out tour packages to Shanghai starting from VND9.99 million (US$386) for Vietnamese travelers while bringing large numbers of visitors on direct flights from Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen to Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Ha Long.

According to Nguyen Minh Man, Deputy General Director of VinaGroup Travel, expanding air routes alongside deep-discount shopping festivals and value-added tax (VAT) refund policies is creating a competitive edge for major hubs such as Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

He noted that when night-time offerings are well-developed, international tourists are willing to extend their itineraries and spend more heavily on entertainment, dining, and luxury retail.

Revamping tourism offerings to boost appeal

Athletes perform flyboarding demonstration at Bai Sau Beach in Vung Tau Ward, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Alongside shopping incentives, a creative push to refresh winter offerings and strengthen regional linkages is underway across the country. In Mui Ne, Lam Dong Province, the Anam resort has launched its "Windswept Adrenaline" adventure package, turning the northeast monsoon season—running from November 2026 to March 2027—into a signature draw. The itinerary features Jeep rides across Hon Rom Beach, kitesurfing lessons on the Ca Ty River, and sunset receptions.

In the north, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh have joined forces to propose a "Two Localities, One Destination" initiative, linking historic port cityscapes with the natural wonders of Ha Long Bay, Cat Ba, and Yen Tu to attract international film crews.

Meanwhile, Hanoi has unveiled 23 new tourism products spanning railway journeys, heritage exploration, culinary tours, night-time experiences, and wellness retreats for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In the southern tourism hub of Ho Chi Minh City, year-end appeal is driven by an increasingly distinctive ecosystem of tours and routes. In the downtown core, alongside upgraded night-time economy zones across Ben Thanh, Saigon, Cho Lon, and Phu Nhuan wards, visitors can take panoramic helicopter tours or enjoy romantic dinner cruises featuring live music and fireworks along the Saigon River.

Extending toward the coastal area of Vung Tau, resort offerings have diversified with sunset cruises and night food tours. In Con Dao Special Zone, eco-tourism itineraries centered on sea turtle conservation—such as releasing hatchlings into the ocean and coral planting dives—have emerged as key attractions for international visitors this season.

According to Pham Huy Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, this large-scale lineup of year-end activities not only stimulates peak-season spending but also gradually positions the city as one of the region's premier day-and-night destinations for tourism, shopping, and entertainment.

Music and fireworks extravaganzas

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, from November 2026 through January 2027, the city will enter a vibrant festive season featuring a series of shopping, cultural, musical, and entertainment events.

The "Cultural Heritage Week: Past & Present" at the Hotel Continental Saigon, running from November 18 to 24, is expected to draw large crowds. Visitors will be taken on a nostalgic journey through the city’s urban history via photo exhibitions, vintage car displays, regional cuisine from across Vietnam, and evocative live music nights.

In December, the festive momentum will build with the 6th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week alongside major music festivals such as HOZO City Tet Fest and Say Hi 2027.

On the night of December 31, Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street will serve as the main focal point with the Countdown 2027 celebration, where thousands of revelers will gather to ring in the New Year.

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By Vinh Xuan, Gia Han—Translated by Kim Khanh