Ho Chi Minh City launches vibrant tech platforms to stimulate shopping, tourism

First website, specializing in online shopping:
https://songdong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/home-page
Second website, specializing in local tours and related services:
https://hello.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/en
HCMC has recently introduced two interconnected digital portals offering massive year-end shopping discounts alongside exclusive tourism deals to help residents and global tourists navigate the festive holiday season.
First website, specializing in online shopping:
https://songdong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/home-page
Second website, specializing in local tours and related services:
https://hello.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/en