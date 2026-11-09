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Ho Chi Minh City launches vibrant tech platforms to stimulate shopping, tourism

SGGPO

HCMC has recently introduced two interconnected digital portals offering massive year-end shopping discounts alongside exclusive tourism deals to help residents and global tourists navigate the festive holiday season.

First website, specializing in online shopping:

https://songdong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/home-page

Second website, specializing in local tours and related services:

https://hello.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/en

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By Nha Chan, Thanh Quang – Translated by Thanh Tam

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Vibrant HCMC shopping season 2026 HCMC digital tourism portals Vietnam online promotional vouchers HCMC year-end demand stimulation cashless transactions HCMC travel songdong hochiminhcity gov vn hello hochiminhcity gov vn Nguyen Hue walking street events HCMC festive holiday discounts

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