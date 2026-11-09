Travel

Vietnam's tourism website ranks second in Southeast Asia

SGGPO

Vietnam's official tourism website, vietnam.travel, has overtaken Thailand's tourism portal to become the second-most-visited national tourism website in Southeast Asia, behind only Singapore, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said on Nov 9.

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International tourists visit Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Similarweb, a global website traffic analytics platform, vietnam.travel recorded 367,050 visits worldwide in October 2026, up 19.4 percent from the previous month. Thailand's tourism website, tourismthailand.org, attracted 338,308 visits, down 20.02 percent, while Singapore's visitsingapore.com retained the regional lead with 423,953 visits, up 5.57 percent.

Beyond traffic growth, vietnam.travel also outperformed its regional competitors in several engagement metrics. Visitors spent an average of 53 seconds per session on the Vietnamese platform, compared with 44 seconds on Singapore's website and 43 seconds on Thailand's.

The average number of pages viewed per visit reached 1.92 on vietnam.travel, against 1.63 for Singapore and 1.76 for Thailand. International visitors accounted for 90.6 percent of the Vietnamese website's traffic, surpassing Singapore's 86 percent and Thailand's 62 percent.

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Visitors take part in tourism activities at the first brocade festival held in Lao Cai.

A major upgrade has expanded vietnam.travel from an English-only platform to 11 languages: English, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, and Thai. The expansion is intended to strengthen the website's reach across key international tourism markets.

The platform is also being developed beyond a promotional channel into an integrated travel service hub. Visitors can search for tours, air tickets, hotels, resorts, eSIM services, attraction and entertainment tickets, golf courses, and transportation, as well as submit booking requests and make online payments through integrated service links.

Additional features covering local specialties, tour guides and travel assistance are being introduced to broaden the service ecosystem. Artificial intelligence will also be integrated to improve customer support and personalize travel experiences.

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Tourists enjoy live performances aboard the Saigon WaterGO sightseeing boat.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Tourism is implementing its "Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City – A City of Endless Experiences" campaign to establish a consistent tourism brand identity built around five core values: Green, Interconnected, Connected, Peaceful and Vibrant.

These values underpin a diverse portfolio of tourism products, including river-based experiences, heritage, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), medical tourism, and gastronomy.

The department has also issued brand guidelines to promote the city's tourism identity, encourage investment and enhance its image as a major urban destination.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Vietnam tourism vietnam.travel tourism website rankings international visitors digital tourism promotion

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