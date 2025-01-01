Culture/art

Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 wraps up

The 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024, themed “Da Lat Flowers—A Symphony of Colors,” officially wrapped up last night in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

At the closing ceremony of the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, the long-month flower festival received around 2.03 million visitors, including 1.4 million tourists visiting Da Lat City, contributing to raising the total number of over 10 million visitors to Lam Dong in 2024.

The festival continues to affirm Da Lat as the flower festival city of Vietnam, a UNESCO creative city in the field of music, and one of the “Top 5 impressive festival cities in Asia.”.

Thousands of locals and visitors attend the closing ceremony of the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province, Pham S, said that the annual program included 10 main events and 45 activities that took place in Da Lat City and districts across the province from December 5 until December 3, aimed at honoring Da Lat's flower industry and the cultural and human values of the people of Lam Dong.

In addition, a New Year's Eve countdown party was held at Lam Vien Square, Da Lat City, attracting a large number of locals and tourists.

By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh

