Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 kicks off

The 10th Da Lat Flower Festival was opened at Lam Vien Square, Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong last night.

Attending the event was Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh.

The stage of Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 is lighted up on the opening night.

Delivering his remarks at the opening ceremony of the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province Tran Hong Thai stated that this festival is a series of events organized throughout the province from December 5 until December 31 with a variety of new, unique and diverse cultural and artistic events, aimed at honoring Da Lat's flower industry and the cultural and human values of the people of Lam Dong Province.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province Tran Hong Thai speaks at the opening ceremony of the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival on the evening of December 5. (Photo: Vo Trang)

With the theme “Da Lat Flowers - Colourful Symphony”, the opening night brought a music and light party to tens of thousands of festival goers at Lam Vien Square.

The program presented a brilliant symphony with cheerful melodies, transforming Da Lat City into a floral wonderland as well as bringing a bustling festive atmosphere.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh attends and delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival on the evening of December 5. (Photo: Vo Trang)

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh emphasized that this festival continues to affirm Da Lat as the flower festival city of Vietnam, a UNESCO creative city in the field of music, and one of the “Top 5 impressive festival cities in Asia”.

This is not only a festival for the people of Lam Dong Province but also an opportunity for domestic and international tourists to experience the unique cultural and tourism values of Da Lat.

The 10th Da Lat Flower Festival is a precursor and an opportunity for the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to elevate the scale of the event to a national festival with an internatonal scale, added Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh believed that the Party, government and people of Lam Dong Province would continue to uphold the spirit of patriotism and unity, overcome all difficulties, and rise up with the country to enter a new era - the era of national growth.

The 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 featuring a series of programs is an opportunity for festival-goers to enjoy flower exhibition space, wine street, party of tea and coffee, a street flower festival and a Da Lat vegetable and flower market.

Photos captured at the opening ceremony of the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival in 2024:

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong