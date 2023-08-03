Da Lat City put at risk of landslides

However, many landslides caused by prolonged heavy rains recently occurred in many places to put buildings at risk of collapse.
|A landslide on a hillside on An Binh Street in Da Lat City, posed a severe threat to nearby houses
|Construction works on the Ca Ri De Hill in Ward 3
|A house built on Mimosa Hill is covered with a canvas to prevent landslides.
|A housing project of Diamon Hill Da Lat hotel
|The Construction Department of Lam Dong Province decides to revoke the construction permit of construction work for violations of construction regulations.
|In February, the investor of the above-mentioned building continues to implement administrative violations in leveling the ground in the road safety corridor without authorities' permission.
|Construction work on the Ba Thang Tu (April 3) Street is covered with a canvas to prevent landslides.
|Many construction works in Da Lat City have high slopes,
|The exposed foundation of construction works after prolonged rains
|A housing project at Thung lung hoa (flower valley) on Dang Thai Than Street is put at risk of landslide. The People’s Committee of Da Lat City delegated the functional units to move households from areas prone to landslides.
|Big buildings on a hill are under construction.
|Fallen pine trees because of the cut roots and landslides behind Bao Dai Palace 3
|A landslide warning sign on An Binh Street
|A huge amount of waste is deposited on Mimosa Hill to level the ground.
|A bulldozer pushes garbage, soil, and construction waste down the hill.