Da Lat City put at risk of landslides

Construction works in Da Lat City of the central highlands province of Lam Dong must be built and designed in accordance with the specific terrain features.
However, many landslides caused by prolonged heavy rains recently occurred in many places to put buildings at risk of collapse.

Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 1
A landslide on a hillside on An Binh Street in Da Lat City, posed a severe threat to nearby houses
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 2
Construction works on the Ca Ri De Hill in Ward 3
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 3
A house built on Mimosa Hill is covered with a canvas to prevent landslides.
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 4
A housing project of Diamon Hill Da Lat hotel
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 5
The Construction Department of Lam Dong Province decides to revoke the construction permit of construction work for violations of construction regulations.
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 6
In February, the investor of the above-mentioned building continues to implement administrative violations in leveling the ground in the road safety corridor without authorities' permission.
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 7
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 8
Construction work on the Ba Thang Tu (April 3) Street is covered with a canvas to prevent landslides.
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 9
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 10
Many construction works in Da Lat City have high slopes,
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 11
The exposed foundation of construction works after prolonged rains
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 12
A housing project at Thung lung hoa (flower valley) on Dang Thai Than Street is put at risk of landslide. The People’s Committee of Da Lat City delegated the functional units to move households from areas prone to landslides.
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 13
Big buildings on a hill are under construction.
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 14
Fallen pine trees because of the cut roots and landslides behind Bao Dai Palace 3
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 15
A landslide warning sign on An Binh Street
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 16
A huge amount of waste is deposited on Mimosa Hill to level the ground.
Da Lat City put at risk of landslides ảnh 17
A bulldozer pushes garbage, soil, and construction waste down the hill.
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

