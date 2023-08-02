Landslide, land subsidence recorded in area near Dong Thanh Reservoir project

The large-scale landslide and subsidence have constantly occurred near the construction site of the focal cluster under the Dong Thanh Reservoir project in Lam Ha District of Lam Dong Province in recent times.

Many residents of Dong Thanh Commune reflected the incidents have occurred since the beginning of July, causing life chaos and affecting a 500-meter-long traffic road.

At the current time, the section has also worsened land subsidence.

Amid the urgent situation, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province Nguyen Ngoc Phuc directed units to promptly overcome land subsidence at the construction site above mentioned and submit reports to the Provincial People's Committee before August 15.

Accordingly, the Dong Thanh reservoir is a key project of Lam Ha District with a total investment of VND495 billion (US$20.7 million), contributing to providing domestic water for 7,500 households in the area.

There are some photos featuring serious landslide and land subsidence in the area near the Dong Thanh Reservoir construction project