Bao Loc Pass partially reopens after fatal landslide

As of 10:30 am on August 1, the stretch through National Highway 20 in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong reopened to traffic after debris from the recently fatal landslide, which killed four, was removed.

Rescue forces worked all night to clear debris from the landslide that closed part of the highway on July 30-31.

The functional forces of Lam Dong Province have regulated traffic and monitored vehicles passing Bao Loc Pass to ensure traffic safety.

On July 30, a section of the National Highway 20 passing through Bao Loc Pass was cut off by the landslide which buried the Madagui traffic police station and killed three police officers and a civilian.

Colonel Pham Quang Huy, deputy head of the Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Public Security said that the department coordinated with localities to give instruction for vehicles to take alternate routes after the landslide.