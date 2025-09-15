Cu Chi marks 58 years since being granted “Land of Steel and Copper Wall” title

The Traditional Liaison Committee of Cu Chi yesterday held a gathering to commemorate the 58th anniversary of Cu Chi being granted the title “Land of Steel and Copper Wall” (September 17, 1967 – September 17, 2025).

Among the attendees were Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet, former Politburo Member and former State President; Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; along with leaders and former leaders of the Party, the State and Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the gathering.

Delivering his remarks at the gathering, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that 2025 marks the 58-year milestone since Cu Chi was honored with the title “Land of Steel and Copper Wall", as well as also the first year of implementing the two-tier local government model.

The gathering was part of a series of activities to express profound gratitude and deep respect for the immense contributions and sacrifices of previous generations.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his confidence that the communes of former Cu Chi District would continue to strive with even greater determination, building upon their achievements, unlocking resources, and successfully fulfilling the goals and tasks of 2025 and the years ahead.

Delegates offer flowers and incense in tribute to the fallen heroes at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple.

As part of the commemorative activities, the Traditional Liaison Committee of Cu Chi, along with sponsors and the Party Committees and People’s Committees of seven communes formerly under Cu Chi District, conducted gift-offering visits to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged children.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong