Cu Chi marks 56th anniversary receiving 'Land of steel and copper wall” title

A ceremony marking the 56th anniversary of the day Cu Chi District awarded the title of “The land of steel and copper wall” (September 17, 1967 - 2022) was held at the Cu Chi Tunnels relic site in HCMC on September 17.

Related News HCMC leaders visit, present gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in Cu Chi

The event was organized by the Cu Chi District’s authorities in coordination with the HCMC High Command.

Attending the event were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, Member of the Central Party Committee cum Commander of Military Zone 7; former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Thi Thu Ha; former Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Vo Van Cuong; Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; and Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Military Command of HCMC.

Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Military Command of HCMC expressed his sincere thanks to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, martyrs, wounded soldiers, war veterans, and locals who have contributed to the national liberation struggle.

He believed that Cu Chi District would continue to make greater efforts, promote achievements, and overcome difficulties and challenges to develop heroic tradition, dynamism, creativity, hardworking to contribute to the district’s development.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Cu Chi District Nguyen Quyet Thang affirmed that the locality has carried out a comprehensive change in the fields of policy, economy, culture, society, national defense, building Party, and political system over the past 48 years.

On September 17, 1967, the National Front for the Liberation of Southern Vietnam granted the title “The Land of steel and copper wall” to Cu Chi District to recognize the district's great contribution to the final victory and enormous human and material losses during wartime.

Some 240,000 tons of bombs were dropped in Cu Chi. The area saw more than 45,000 martyrs from cities and provinces throughout the country who laid down their lives for national independence, and unification, including 17,000 martyrs of the district.