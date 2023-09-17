HCMC leaders visit, present gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in Cu Chi

A delegation of HCMC leaders visited and gave gifts to the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in Cu Chi District on the occasion of the 56th anniversary of the day Cu Chi was awarded the title "Dat thep thanh dong" on September 17.

On the occasion of the 56th anniversary of the day Cu Chi was awarded the title "Dat thep thanh dong" (The land of steel and copper wall) (September 17, 1967 - September 17, 2023), the leadership delegation from the Municipal Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in Cu Chi District.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, along with the delegation, visited the homes of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Bui Thi Tam and Nguyen Thi Thai, who both reside in An Nhon Tay Commune.

Mr. Phan Van Mai dedicated significant time to visiting and learning about the lives of these mothers, conveying his best wishes for their health. He also commended them as shining role models for their descendants and the younger generation to emulate. During this visit, Mr. Mai and the delegation presented gifts to these Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and their families.

On the same day, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Do Thi Xang (also known as Le Thi Sanh) and Huynh Thi Lip, who both reside in Phu My Hung Commune.

Here, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le spent considerable time inquiring about their health and daily lives, extending her warm wishes for both mothers to enjoy excellent health and a long life alongside their children and grandchildren.

Additionally, during this occasion, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, and Mr. Nguyen Quyet Thang, Secretary of the District Party Committee in Cu Chi District, visited and offered gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Dang Thi Dam and Nguyen Thi Nghi, who both reside in An Phu Commune.