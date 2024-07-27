National

Crowds flock to sacred land of Quang Tri to pay tribute to fallen soldiers

These days, crowds of people have flocked to the northern central coastal province of Quang Tri to offer incense and pay floral tributes to fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.

5.jpg
“Agent Orange - conscience and justice” exhibition opens in Quang Tri on July 19. (Photo: SGGP)

Every July sees many activities commemorating martyrs on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27) and a large number of people, including residents, visitors, soldiers and martyrs’ relatives come to the province to pay tribute to national contributors.

Besides activities of offering incense and flowers to commemorate and pay tribute to fallen soldiers who laid down their lives on battlefields in Quang Tri Province during the resistance war, many individuals and organizations at home and abroad have implemented social welfare works to support disadvantaged people in this land, which has long endured so much suffering and loss.

6.jpg
A lot of people flocked to the northern central coastal province of Quang Tri to offer incense and pay floral tributes to fallen soldiers in July. (Photo: SGGP)

Quang Tri province is home to 72 war martyrs’ cemeteries with more than 53,343 graves, including the largest national cemeteries Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery and the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery.

The locality has more than 120,000 people recognized as individuals credited with meritorious service to the country, including 2,857 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, 19,204 martyrs, 12,128 war invalids, 3, 089 wounded soldiers, 14,364 individuals credited with meritorious service to the country, 5,105 people who participated revolutionary activities and had been exposed to chemical hazards.

Quang Tri is the most polluted locality in Vietnam in terms of UXOs.An estimated 328,000 tons of bombs were dropped on the old citadel and the town.

The ancient Quang Tri Citadel and Thach Han River are regarded as a cemetery of thousands of martyrs who died during the fierce 81-day-and-night battle of the anti-American War during the summer of 1972.

7.jpg
Offering incense to pay tribute to martyrs (Photo: SGGP)
8.jpg
9.jpg
Tens of thousands of soldiers laid down their lives in battlefields in Quang Tri Province during the resistance war against the US. (Photo: SGGP)
10.jpg
11.jpg
12.jpg
Taking good care of martyrs’ graves (Photo: SGGP)
13.jpg
14.jpg
The young generation pays tribute to fallen soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)
15.jpg
Taking good care of martyrs’ graves
16.jpg
17.jpg
Quang Tri province's youth volunteers join home repair work. (Photo: SGGP)
18.jpg
19.jpg
20.jpg
Offering gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, policy-beneficiary families, individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country (Photo: SGGP)
21.jpg
22.jpg
Offering gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, policy-beneficiary families, individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country (Photo: SGGP)
23.jpg
24.jpg
Offering gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, policy-beneficiary families, individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country (Photo: SGGP)
25.jpg
US veterans present new bikes to disadvantaged schoolchildren in Vietnam's Quang Tri. (Photo: SGGP)
26.jpg
US veterans present new bikes to disadvantaged schoolchildren in Vietnam's Quang Tri. (Photo: SGGP)
27.jpg
28.jpg
A drone performance at the Festival For Peace 2024 Themed “Joining hands in creating a peaceful world,” in the central province of Quang Tri (Photo: SGGP)
29.jpg
30.jpg
31.jpg
A dance performance in the opening ceremony of the Festival For Peace 2024 in Quang Tri (Photo: SGGP)
32.jpg
33.jpg
The Festival For Peace 2024 opens on July 6 in the central province of Quang Tri with various special activities. (Photo: SGGP)
By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh

