Crowds flock to sacred land of Quang Tri to pay tribute to fallen soldiers

These days, crowds of people have flocked to the northern central coastal province of Quang Tri to offer incense and pay floral tributes to fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.

“Agent Orange - conscience and justice” exhibition opens in Quang Tri on July 19. (Photo: SGGP)

Every July sees many activities commemorating martyrs on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27) and a large number of people, including residents, visitors, soldiers and martyrs’ relatives come to the province to pay tribute to national contributors.

Besides activities of offering incense and flowers to commemorate and pay tribute to fallen soldiers who laid down their lives on battlefields in Quang Tri Province during the resistance war, many individuals and organizations at home and abroad have implemented social welfare works to support disadvantaged people in this land, which has long endured so much suffering and loss.

A lot of people flocked to the northern central coastal province of Quang Tri to offer incense and pay floral tributes to fallen soldiers in July. (Photo: SGGP)

Quang Tri province is home to 72 war martyrs’ cemeteries with more than 53,343 graves, including the largest national cemeteries Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery and the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery.

The locality has more than 120,000 people recognized as individuals credited with meritorious service to the country, including 2,857 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, 19,204 martyrs, 12,128 war invalids, 3, 089 wounded soldiers, 14,364 individuals credited with meritorious service to the country, 5,105 people who participated revolutionary activities and had been exposed to chemical hazards.

Quang Tri is the most polluted locality in Vietnam in terms of UXOs.An estimated 328,000 tons of bombs were dropped on the old citadel and the town.

The ancient Quang Tri Citadel and Thach Han River are regarded as a cemetery of thousands of martyrs who died during the fierce 81-day-and-night battle of the anti-American War during the summer of 1972.

Offering incense to pay tribute to martyrs (Photo: SGGP)

Tens of thousands of soldiers laid down their lives in battlefields in Quang Tri Province during the resistance war against the US. (Photo: SGGP)

Taking good care of martyrs’ graves (Photo: SGGP)

The young generation pays tribute to fallen soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)

Quang Tri province's youth volunteers join home repair work. (Photo: SGGP)

Offering gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, policy-beneficiary families, individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country (Photo: SGGP)

US veterans present new bikes to disadvantaged schoolchildren in Vietnam's Quang Tri. (Photo: SGGP)

A drone performance at the Festival For Peace 2024 Themed “Joining hands in creating a peaceful world,” in the central province of Quang Tri (Photo: SGGP)

A dance performance in the opening ceremony of the Festival For Peace 2024 in Quang Tri (Photo: SGGP)

The Festival For Peace 2024 opens on July 6 in the central province of Quang Tri with various special activities. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh