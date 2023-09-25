Country sees sharp increase in air passenger numbers

Airports received 89 million passengers in the first nine months of this year, up 20 percent compared to the same period last year.

The passengers consist of 23.7 million foreign passengers, an increase of 266.8 percent compared to the same period last year, and 65.2 million domestic passengers, a decrease of 3.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the global air transport market is continuing to maintain the recovery of traditional markets, excluding China and Russia, and a number of new markets in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

At present, some 64 foreign airlines and five Vietnamese airlines are operating 169 international air routes connecting major cities in the country, such as Hanoi, Da Nang, HCMC, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, Da Lat and Hue with 28 countries and territories in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

The ten largest markets were South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan (China), Japan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), Australia and India.

Data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam showed that while the number of international and domestic passengers is growing strongly, the volume of goods transported through airports has decreased sharply.

In the first nine months of this year, only 762,00 tons of goods were transported by air, about 18 percent lower than the same period last year.