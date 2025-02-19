Construction on HCMC–Can Tho high-speed railway expected to kick off before 2030

The construction project of the Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho high-speed railway is is expected to begin before 2030, the Ministry of Transport announced.

The project’s investment is expected to be about US$9.84 billion, including total investment for Phase 1 of US$7.16 billion.

In phase 2 of the project, the railway will be upgraded to a double-track system with a 1.435 mm gauge at a cost of around VND64,973 billion (US$2.7 billion). According to the Ministry of Transport, the Ho Chi Minh City–Can Tho railway project plays a crucial role in connecting the southern key economic region with the Mekong Delta's key economic area, contributing to strengthening the region's competitiveness and supporting the goods supply of localities in the region.

The Ministry of Transport is currently directing the consulting unit to urgently complete the pre-feasibility study report on the Ho Chi Minh City–Can Tho railway to submit it to the competent authorities for consideration with the goal of starting the project before 2030.

According to the draft pre-feasibility study report on the Ho Chi Minh City-Can Tho high-speed railway project carried out by the consortium of consultants TEDI SOUTH - TRICC – TEDI, the high-speed train connecting the two cities will run 175.2 kilometers through Ho Chi Minh City and provinces of Binh Duong, Long An, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, and Can Tho City with 19 stations and 10 maintenance stations. It will start at An Binh station in Di An Ward of Di An City in Binh Duong Province and end at Can Tho station in Phu Thu Ward of Cai Rang District in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

The high-speed rail will have a design speed of 160 km/h for passenger trains and 120 km/h for freight trains.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh