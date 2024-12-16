HCMC-Can Tho railway needs over US$9 billion of investment

The consortium of consultants TEDI SOUTH - TRICC - TEDI has conducted the implementation of the draft pre-feasibility study report on the Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho high-speed railway project.

AI design of Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho high-speed railway

The report on the construction of the railway route from the southern economic hub to the Mekong Delta hub of Can Tho is expected to be completed and submitted to the relevant authorities for approval in 2025.

Accordingly, the high-speed train connecting the two cities will run more than 175 kilometers through Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Binh Duong, Long An, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, and Can Tho City with 12 stations, four passenger terminals, and three maintenance stations.

The high-speed rail will have a design speed of 160 km/h for passenger trains and 120 km/h for freight trains. The projected demand for goods transported on the line by 2055 is around 26.184 million tons per year, with 18.324 million passenger trips.

The project’s investment is expected to be about US$9.86 billion, including total investment for Phase 1 of US$7.16 billion.

The investor will set a plan to establish Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho Railway Transport Joint Stock Company for the management and operation.

The consulting consortium has proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City-Can Tho high-speed railway project will be submitted to the Government for approval in 2025; the pre-feasibility study report will be prepared and approved in 2026-2027; the construction is planned to begin before 2030; and it will be put into operation in 2035.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khan