Ministry to evaluate pre-feasibility study report on HCMC-Can Tho railway

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang has just signed Decision No. 115/QD - BGTVT on establishing an internal appraisal council for the pre-feasibility study report on the construction of a railway route from HCMC to the Mekong Delta hub of Can Tho.

The council has 16 members who are leaders of agencies and units under the Ministry of Transport and Vietnam Railways Corporation. The Chairman of the Council is Mr. Nguyen Danh Huy, Deputy Minister of Transport.

Under the decision, the internal appraisal council is responsible for reviewing and evaluating the contents of the pre-feasibility study report on the HCMC - Can Tho railway construction investment project in accordance with laws, and submitting the report to the Minister of Transport before presenting to the Prime Minister for approval.

The Ministry of Transport has assigned the Management Authority for Urban Railways to coordinate with the internal appraisal council and provide relevant documents during the appraisal process.

The high-speed train connecting the two cities will run 175.2 kilometers through HCMC and provinces of Binh Duong, Long An, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, and Can Tho City with 19 stations and 10 maintenance stations. The project’s investment is expected to be about US$8.57 billion.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

