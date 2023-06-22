Construction of technical infrastructure of HCMC’s metro line 2 kicked off

A groundbreaking ceremony for the technical infrastructure of metro line 2 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro route) was held by the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) on June 22.

According to deputy head of MAUR Nguyen Quoc Hien, the total investment for metro line 2 is more than US$2 billion financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB), German KfW Development Bank (KfW), and European Investment Bank (EIB) and the HCMC’s reciprocal capital.

In the first phase, the metro line 2 running on Cach Mang Thang 8 (CMT8) and Truong Chinh streets across districts 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh, and Tan Phu has a total length of 11.3 km, including a 2km elevated section and 9.3km underground, and 11 stations. The Tham Luong Depot covering an area of 25 hectares in District 12 will be built for train maintenance.

The technical infrastructure including the electric system, water supply and drainage, and telecommunications will be implemented to prepare for clearing the land for the construction of the main works of the metro line 2 which is scheduled to be kicked off at the beginning of 2025 and put into operation by 2030.

MAUR pledged that it will coordinate with contractors, consultants, and the project participating units to make every effort to accelerate the construction progress and relocation of the technical infrastructure of metro route 2 to ensure safety, quality, and efficiency.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized that HCMC has eight metro routes with a total length of 220 kilometers and a total investment capital of more than US$25 billion. The metro line 1 project connecting Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Tourist Park in Thu Duc City will be completed this year. The construction kickoff of the technical infrastructure of metro line 2 aims to strengthen the project's progress. Besides, the city submitted a construction project for the first phase of metro line 5 connecting metro routes 1 and 2 from Tan Cang to Bay Hien intersection to the Government.

The relocation of the technical infrastructure of metro line 2, including high voltage transmission lines, low voltage transmission lines, water supply and drainage pipelines, trees and street lighting systems, and telecommunications systems, is very important for the implementation of the main works of the project. The city will strive to complete site clearance work to hand over clean land for construction, he added.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong asked investors, consultants, and contractors to ensure the safety and quality of the project, avoid waste, and ensure an uninterrupted supply of infrastructure services along the route including electricity and water during construction.