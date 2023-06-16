HCMC to start technical bidding packages for Metro Route 2 on June 22

Deputy Head Nguyen Quoc Hien of the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) yesterday informed that on June 22, bidding packages to relocate technical infrastructure in Metro Route 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong) construction project will begin.

Accordingly, all affected technical infrastructure (water supply and drainage, electricity, telecommunications, trees, lighting systems) will be relocated to clear the land for the construction of main sections in Metro Route 2 project.

MAUR has approved the construction design and estimates for corresponding bidding packages. Until now, land clearance tasks have finished nearly 87 percent of the progress, and 508/586 cases have handed over the land lots. The rest ones of 66 cases in District 3 still have disagreements on land compensation prices.

At present, MAUR is holding bidding sessions for the main parts of Metro Route 2 project, mostly focusing on selecting the general consultant (CS2B package), which will take charge of consulting the project designing, bidding, monitoring, and construction supervision. The shortlist for CS2B package has four candidates/joint ventures from France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, and Vietnam.

MAUR will continue the second stage of Metro Route 2 project this August, complete the consultation bidding package in 2024 to check possible designs, hold bidding sessions for the construction and installation of main equipment at the end of 2024, and start some sub-projects in 2025.

Before this, the office building and supporting works at Tham Luong Depot will be finished and put into operation. This building is the office of the project’s Management Board and consultation units. It will become the operation center for Metro Route 2.

Metro Route No.2 – the first stage (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong) passes the districts of 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh, and Tan Phu. It has a total length of over 11km, with nine underground stations, one elevated station, and one depot.