Construction of HCMC Children's Cultural Palace started

The construction of Ho Chi Minh City Children's Cultural Palace was kicked off in Thu Thiem New Urban Area, An Khanh Ward, on October 10.

At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The project is part of the city’s works to commemorate the upcoming 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Attending the groundbreaking ceremony held by the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, and leaders and officials from municipal departments and agencies.

The Ho Chi Minh City Children's Cultural Palace has a total land area of 39,911.5 square meters, with a total floor space of 38,012.05 square meters. Designed as a modern and fully integrated facility, the center will feature one basement level, a ground floor, and nine upper floors.

The project aims to provide a vibrant, multifunctional space for the city’s children to play, learn, and explore. It will be equipped with modern infrastructure and include a variety of interactive and educational zones, such as physical activity areas, indoor playgrounds, a fairy tale garden, and themed sections introducing geography and history.

More than just a building, the Ho Chi Minh City Children's Cultural Palace is envisioned as an interactive complex that fosters both learning and play while supporting the holistic development of children’s social and physical skills.

The project has been approved with a total investment of VND1.124 trillion (US$42.8 million), fully funded by the city’s budget, with completion scheduled no later than December 31, 2028.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, emphasized that the Children's Cultural Palace is more than just a construction project; it represents the deep commitment of the city’s Party Committee, government, and people to nurturing the next generation.

He noted that the Children's Cultural Palace is expected to become not only a distinctive architectural landmark and a clean, green public space, but also a key element in the comprehensive development of social infrastructure within the Thu Thiem New Urban Area. The project aligns with the city’s vision of transforming Thu Thiem into a model, livable, and sustainable urban area.

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh