Conference launched to celebrate 40th anniversary of UNCLOS 1982

Participants in the scientific conference to celebrate the 40th anniversary of UNCLOS 1982
The conference attracted the participation of many researchers, scholars, lecturers from various universities to discuss the two main topics of UNCLOS 1982 in the role and prospects for international cooperation and Vietnam Sea Law 2012 in protecting the sovereignty and vision for the future.
In his speech, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ngo Huu Phuoc – an expert on sea laws – stressed that UNCLOS 1982 has divided seas and oceans into three regions with different legal regimes: the sea space under the national sovereignty, the sea space under the national jurisdiction, and the common sea space of mankind.
This is the most significant international legal achievement after thousands of years administering, exploiting, and using seas and oceans of the international community.
Participants then discussed the roles and challenges to perfect the legal foundation for UNCLOS 1982 and Vietnam Sea Law 2012, actively contributing to the construction and protection of sovereignty over seas and islands of Vietnam in the new era.