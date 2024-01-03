Conference held to review HCMC’s police work

The HCMC Department of Public Security held a conference to review work in 2023 and put forward tasks for 2024 on January 3 with the participation of Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam.

Attending the event was also Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department.

Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam. (L) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attend the conference.

The conference aims to evaluate the situation and results of all aspects of police work in 2023; implementation outcomes of the Politburo’s Resolution No.12-NQ/TW, dated March 16, 2022, on the enhancement of building a truly clean, strong, regular, elite, and modern public security force that meets requirements and tasks in the new context, and launch the emulation movement titled "For Homeland Security" 2024.

Speaking at the event, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of the police forces of the country in general and HCMC in particular to positive socio-economic results.

The HCMC Police has closely coordinated with military forces, departments, organizations, and local authorities to promote a core and proactive role in ensuring political and social security and order contributing to the socio-economic development in the city. These achievements have been recognized by the city’s Party, government, and people, he emphasized.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (white shirt), Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Phan Van Mai (blue shirt), Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen (R) at the event.

HCMC's leaders attend the conference. (Photo:SGGP)

Leaders of the HCMC Department of Public Security at the conference (Photo:SGGP)

