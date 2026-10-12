Cultural reading program launched at nearly 100-year-old Grand Saigon Hotel

The Grand Saigon Hotel has launched a reading program to introduce international guests to Vietnamese culture through books and cultural activities.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at the Grand Saigon Hotel.

The Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House and the Grand Saigon Hotel on Dong Khoi Street jointly launched a cultural program on October 12, aiming to introduce international visitors to Vietnam's history, culture, and people through books and interactive experiences.

Titled “Books and Cultural Experiences: A Glimpse of Vietnam at a Historic Five-Star Hotel,” the initiative seeks to bring books and authors closer to international travelers while enriching their stays with insights into the country and Ho Chi Minh City.

Established in 1930, the Grand Saigon Hotel has witnessed Saigon's evolution into modern-day Ho Chi Minh City. Its historical, architectural, and cultural heritage provides a backdrop for the program, which aims to transform the hotel from a place of accommodation into a venue for cultural exchange and discovery.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Loi, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House, expressed hope that the partnership would establish a distinctive cultural space where guests could learn more about the city during their stays.

The leader of the Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House presents digital content to the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at the Grand Saigon Hotel.

The hotel environment, he added, would also give books access to new audiences, including travelers who might not otherwise visit a bookstore or actively seek publications about Vietnam.

“Someone who has never stepped into a bookstore or planned to buy a book about Vietnam might happen upon a publication, read a story, and become interested. That chance encounter could mark the beginning of a journey of cultural discovery,” Mr. Nguyen Thanh Loi said.

A set of Grand Saigon Hotel postcards inspired by the hotel's nearly 100-year history

Beyond the main program, the two partners are developing a set of postcards inspired by the Grand Saigon Hotel's history and establishing a Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space within the hotel. The publishing house will provide digital content, while the hotel will arrange an exhibition area featuring a statue of President Ho Chi Minh, a book collection, infographics about his life and career, and a map tracing his 30-year journey abroad to seek a path for national liberation. The initiative is intended to give visitors additional opportunities to explore the historical figure's life and Vietnam's modern history through accessible cultural materials. The partners also plan to organize quarterly events to promote reading, including workshops, panel discussions, and meetings with authors and speakers at the hotel. These activities will allow guests to engage directly with writers and cultural practitioners, exchange ideas, and participate in the city's cultural life rather than simply consume information.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Thuy Doan