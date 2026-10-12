Cinema Department issues strict rules for overseas film submissions

The Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has issued an official document requiring film production and distribution entities, as well as Vietnamese organizations and individuals, to comply strictly with legal regulations when submitting films to international film festivals, awards, competitions, showcases, and film weeks.

According to the Cinema Department, Vietnamese cinema has made increasing appearances at international film events in recent years, helping showcase Vietnam's creative capacity, culture, and people while expanding cooperation opportunities. However, the regulatory authority noted instances where organizations and individuals submitted films or granted access to film prints to foreign organizers before the works were issued a classification license or a broadcast decision. Units only submitted applications for evaluation or requested content adjustments close to the screening deadline. This practice poses potential risks of legal violations and leaves regulatory authorities with little time for evaluation, limiting their ability to provide timely support.

Therefore, the Cinema Department requires all organizations and individuals to complete all legal procedures before submitting films to overseas events. The film print submitted must strictly correspond to the licensed version or the version approved for broadcast. In the event of any content modifications, the executing unit must apply for the reissuance of a classification license pursuant to Article 28 of the Law on Cinema before utilizing the newly modified print.

Filmmakers are also requested to proactively plan and base their timelines on the submission deadlines of each specific event to complete their works, prepare documentation, and fulfill procedures in accordance with regulations. Pursuant to Article 27 of the Law on Cinema, the processing timeline for applications is calculated from the date the competent authority receives a complete and valid dossier. If a film requires edits or the dossier needs supplementation, the processing period will restart from the date the modified film print or complete dossier is received.

The Cinema Department noted that deadlines set by foreign event organizers do not constitute grounds to shorten processes, bypass documentation requirements, or handle procedures non-compliantly. Responsibility for late or incomplete submissions, or film prints requiring further edits, rests entirely with the applying organizations and individuals.

Beyond legal prerequisites, the Cinema Department advised filmmakers to exercise caution when selecting international events. Prior to submitting works, entities should examine the legal standing, organizational history, professional reputation, selection process, jury panel composition, award structure, distribution scope, and associated fees of the event. Careful consideration should be given to events exhibiting signs of award commercialization, indiscriminate distribution of accolades, or those operating under an "international" banner while lacking clear selection and evaluation procedures.

The regulatory authority also requires accurate disclosure of the precise name and nature of any recognition received, such as official selection certificates, thematic awards, sponsor-presented awards, honorary recognitions, or non-competitive side recognitions. These forms of recognition should not be presented as major awards or as evidence of widespread international critical acclaim.

The Cinema Department will inspect, coordinate verification, and handle violations in accordance with regulations upon detecting films participating in events without meeting prerequisite conditions, submitted prints differing from licensed versions, or inaccurate claims regarding awards.

Furthermore, the department noted that when reporting information on films receiving awards at international events, coverage should objectively reflect the status and value of the award within the event's overall hierarchy. In particular, caution is urged when works are honored under titles such as "creative" or "new perspective," which may nevertheless convey propaganda or political advocacy messages driven by external entities.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh