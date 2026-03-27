Con Dao promotes eco-tourism linked to nature conservation

With its rich history, cultural heritage and biodiversity, Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City, is leveraging its unique strengths to position itself as a leading eco-historical island destination.

Experiencing tourism tied to conservation

Con Dao attracts visitors with its peaceful setting, clear waters, pristine forests and rich ecosystems. At Bay Canh Island, tourists are guided by rangers from Con Dao National Park to explore sea turtle nesting sites, trek through forests, and swim in unspoiled surroundings. At night, they can watch turtles lay eggs and, the next morning, release hatchlings back into the sea, part of a typical one-day, one-night experience.

A visitor from the United States said he was impressed by both the island’s natural beauty and the strong commitment to protecting the ecosystem, where even the smallest details are carefully preserved.

Beyond Bay Canh, the national park offers various eco-tourism activities, including forest trekking, coral diving, and nature exploration. Meanwhile, local hotels and resorts promote sustainable tourism practices, encouraging visitors to adopt environmentally responsible habits.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Uyen, Director of Human Resources of Con Dao Resort – Six Senses Con Dao, said that a highlight is the sea turtle conservation project launched in 2018 by the unit in coordination with the national park. The initiative has helped hatch and release more than 33,000 green sea turtles, serving as a model that combines conservation with responsible tourism.

Green, distinctive and livable destination

According to Con Dao Special Zone authorities, aligning tourism growth with conservation efforts, alongside improving product quality and brand value, is essential for both short-term priorities and long-term sustainability in Con Dao.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to develop Con Dao into an internationally recognized eco-cultural-historical tourism destination under the guiding vision of being “green, distinctive and livable. Key priorities include promoting a circular economy, reducing plastic waste, and moving toward net-zero emissions, alongside improving infrastructure, enhancing residents’ quality of life, and attracting strategic investment.

Tourists explore a small island within Con Dao National Park.

Mr. Phan Trong Hien, Chairman of the Con Dao Special Zone People’s Committee, emphasized that the locality not pursue rapid growth at the expense of the environment. All investment projects must undergo strict environmental impact assessments. Residents and businesses are committed to protecting the island together.

In line with this vision, Con Dao has seen significant infrastructure investment in recent years, including transportation, electricity, and water systems. In September 2025, the 110kV Con Dao substation was successfully energized, marking the official connection of the national power grid to the island. Several transport projects are also underway, such as the expansion of Ben Dam Port to improve maritime capacity and the upgrading of coastal roads like Ton Duc Thang and Tran Phu to create a more attractive tourism landscape.

Alongside infrastructure upgrades, Con Dao is pushing a low-carbon “green island” vision. With progress in green transport, clean energy, the blue economy and high-quality tourism, experts say it could emerge as a world-class low-carbon destination.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong